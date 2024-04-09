U.S. proposal for ceasefire in Gaza met with hesitation from Israel and Hamas - report

A new proposal for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, along with the release of hostages held by the militant group, has been met with caution from both sides, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The plan, presented by Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns to officials from Israel, Hamas, Qatar, and Egypt in Cairo, suggests a six-week ceasefire in Gaza.

This ceasefire period would see Hamas releasing 40 hostages in exchange for 900 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, including those serving lengthy sentences on terrorism-related charges.

However, negotiations remain in a delicate state as significant disagreements persist between the two sides. Key points of contention include the conditions for displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, the selection of Palestinian prisoners for release, and the potential permanency of the ceasefire.

Despite some optimism surrounding the talks, one official familiar with the negotiations expressed skepticism, warning against premature reports of progress. “To be honest we are not optimistic,” the official said.

Hamas has conveyed its need for time to consider the proposal, while Israel's security cabinet is set to discuss the plan in the coming days.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged receiving a detailed report on the ceasefire talks, reiterating the government's commitment to securing the release of all hostages. However, he also emphasized Israel's military objectives, stating the intention to achieve "total victory" over Hamas, which may involve an assault on Rafah, the last city in southern Gaza untouched by Israeli operations.

Netanyahu's stance favors a temporary pause in fighting, contrasting with Hamas's call for a permanent ceasefire. Previous negotiations have shown some flexibility from Hamas on the terms of a permanent ceasefire, but challenges remain.

Disagreements also persist over the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza. While Hamas demands unrestricted movement, Israel has proposed limitations and security checks to prevent the re-entry of terrorists.