U.S. removing aid pier from Gaza coast due to weather, Hezbollah tensions at boiling point | LIVE UPDATES

The U.S.-built aid pier will be detached from Gaza's coast for a second time due to rough seas, two U.S. officials said, raising further questions about the viability of the sea route.

The military would move the pier late Friday and into Saturday to prevent it from breaking apart as it did late last month in bad weather, the two officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss military planning. The officials expect the pier will be back in place and operating again by next week.

The $230 million project has been beset by security, logistical and other problems since aid first rolled ashore May 17.

Although aid has been unloaded in a secure area onshore for several days, humanitarian agencies have stopped picking up and distributing it throughout Gaza.