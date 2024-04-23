The United States State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday said Hamas has "moved the goal post" in negotiations with Israel, mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

Miller vowed that Washington will continue to push for an agreement that will see hostages kidnapped on October 7 released as well as a ceasefire in Gaza.

Additionally, sirens sounded in Israel at around 4:11 a.m. (local time) in Metula, northern Israel.

