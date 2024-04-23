IDF aviation strikes 25 'terror targets' across Gaza in past day | LIVE UPDATES
According to the U.S. State Department spokesperson Miller, 'moved the goal post' and changed its demands in the hostage talks
The United States State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday said Hamas has "moved the goal post" in negotiations with Israel, mediated by Egypt and Qatar.
Miller vowed that Washington will continue to push for an agreement that will see hostages kidnapped on October 7 released as well as a ceasefire in Gaza.
Additionally, sirens sounded in Israel at around 4:11 a.m. (local time) in Metula, northern Israel.
Hamas-controlled health ministry says Gaza death toll reaches 34,183
Satellite footage from Planet Labs PBC analyzed by AP show tent compound under construction in Khan Younis ahead of planned Rafah operation
IDF reports overnight strikes in southern Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday reported overnight strikes in southern Gaza that targeted launch posts.
Additionally, the Israeli military said "counterterrorist activity" continues in the central Gaza's "corridor." An Israeli aircraft is said to have "struck several terrorists who hid adjacent to a civilian shelter in the area of Bureij."
According to the statement, Israeli fighter jets struck 25 terrorist targets across the Strip over the past day, including military infrastructure, observation posts, terrorists, launch posts.
Sirens sound in communities near Gaza border
UN expert warns of wartime mental health risks for Gazans
Estimated 17,000 children in Gaza that are unaccompanied or separated from their families due to the fighting are said to be particularly at risk.
One killed in an Israeli drone attack on a vehicle near the village of Aadloun, located between Tyre and Sidon - Lebanese reports
Israeli fighter jet overnight strikes Hezbollah in Yaroun, southern Lebanon
Sirens in Metula earlier on Tuesday due to a false identification, read the statement.