U.S. says IDF withdrawal from southern Gaza likely for rest and refit

The United States has suggested that Israel's recent partial withdrawal from the southern Gaza Strip is likely aimed at allowing troops to "rest and refit," rather than signaling preparations for a new military operation in the region.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, speaking on ABC's "This Week," stated, "They’ve been on the ground for four months, the word we’re getting is they’re tired, they need to be refit."

Kirby emphasized that the decision reflects the need for Israeli troops to recuperate after months of intensive operations in Gaza.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) withdrew all of its maneuvering ground forces from Gaza in the early hours of the morning, leaving only one brigade to secure a strategic corridor across the Palestinian enclave.

IDF Spokesperson

This corridor is crucial for facilitating IDF raids in northern and central Gaza, preventing the return of Palestinians to the northern part of the Strip, and enabling humanitarian organizations to directly deliver aid to areas in need, particularly in northern Gaza.

This withdrawal mirrors a similar tactic employed by the IDF following its initial ground offensive last year.

After conducting a large-scale offensive involving several divisions, the IDF withdrew from northern Gaza, only to later return for smaller, localized operations.