U.S. set to lift ban on offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia - report

The United States is poised to lift its ban on the sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks, according to a report by the Financial Times.

This move is seen as part of a broader series of agreements on nuclear energy, security, and defense cooperation, all linked to a potential normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The Biden administration has already indicated its willingness to lift the ban, as reported by a source familiar with the situation. This ban was initially imposed when President Joe Biden took office in 2021, as a response to Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, which resulted in significant civilian casualties.

The U.S. has also aimed to hold Riyadh accountable for human rights violations, particularly the 2018 assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Saudi Arabia, the largest purchaser of U.S. arms, has been dissatisfied with these restrictions, which halted the provision of offensive weapons that previous administrations had routinely supplied.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently stated that the US and Saudi Arabia are nearing the conclusion of agreements on nuclear energy, security, and defense cooperation. These agreements form the bilateral component of a larger normalization deal between Riyadh and Israel.

The prospects for an Israel-Saudi normalization deal may hinge on Israel's acceptance of Palestinian statehood as a long-term objective, a stance that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has resisted.

Despite this, the U.S. continues to push forward with the initiative. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan recently discussed the matter with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, emphasizing its importance.

Some officials in the Biden administration have expressed urgency in securing a deal before the 2024 presidential election, suggesting that the administration might soon present the diplomatic initiative publicly, compelling Netanyahu to make a decision.