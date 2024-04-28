U.S. State Dept. memo says Israel may be violating intl. law - report

Some senior United States officials advised the Secretary of State Antony Blinken that they do not find Israel's assurances that it is using U.S.-supplied weapons in accordance with international humanitarian law "credible or reliable," reported Reuters after reviewing an internal State Department memo.

The report comes ahead of May 8, when Blinken, under a National Security Memorandum (NSM) issued by the U.S. President Joe Biden back in February, must report to Congress whether he finds credible Israel's assurances that its use of U.S. weapons is in alignment with U.S. or international law.

"Some components in the department favored accepting Israel's assurances, some favored rejecting them and some took no position," a U.S. official told Reuters.

According to the report, a joint submission from four bureaus - Democracy Human Rights & Labor; Population, Refugees and Migration; Global Criminal Justice and International Organization Affairs – raised "serious concern over non-compliance" with international humanitarian law during Israel's war in Gaza.

The assessment from the four agencies claimed that Israel's evidence was "neither credible nor reliable." The document cited eight examples of the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) actions that the officials said raise "serious questions" about potential violations of international humanitarian law.

The instances are said to include striking protected sites and civilian infrastructure, "unconscionably high levels of civilian harm to military advantage," taking little action to investigate violations or to hold to account those responsible for significant civilian harm and "killing humanitarian workers and journalists at an unprecedented rate."

The document also cited 11 instances of the Israeli military actions the officials said "arbitrarily restrict humanitarian aid," including rejecting entire trucks of aid due to a single "dual-use" item, "artificial" limitations on inspections as well as repeated attacks on humanitarian sites that should not be hit.

Another submission to the memo from the bureau of Political and Military Affairs warned Blinken that suspending U.S. weapons would limit Israel's ability to meet potential threats outside its airspace and require Washington to re-evaluate "all ongoing and future sales to other countries in the region." The agency claimed that any suspension of U.S. arms sales would invite "provocations" by Iran and aligned groups.