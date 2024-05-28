U.S. State Dept says Israel must minimize civilian loss after Rafa strike

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has reiterated the Biden administration's deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life resulting from an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) strike in Rafah, which killed dozens of Palestinian civilians sheltering near a targeted compound.

"The pain that those families are suffering through must be unimaginable, especially those who’ve lost children and those who have lost family members a repeated number of times," Miller stated.

Miller emphasized that while Israel has the right to pursue Hamas terrorists responsible for attacks on civilians, it also has an obligation to minimize harm to civilians during its operations.

"As we have said before, Israel has a right to go after the Hamas terrorists responsible for the cold-blooded murder of civilians — as appears to have been Israel’s aim here — and Hamas should stop hiding behind civilians in Gaza. But Israel also has the obligation to do everything possible to minimize civilian harm as it carries out its operations," he said.

The U.S. State Department has been in communication with Israeli authorities since the strike, and Miller noted the IDF's explanation that it used one of its smallest bombs to target senior Hamas commanders, causing a secondary explosion that sparked a deadly fire. The U.S. will reserve further judgment until the IDF completes a full investigation into the incident.

"We will continue to emphasize to Israel their obligation to comply fully with international humanitarian law, minimize the impact of their operations on civilians, and maximize the flow of humanitarian assistance to those in need," Miller added.

When pressed on whether the Sunday strike crossed President Biden's red line, which could lead to withholding certain offensive weapons from Israel, Miller responded that the operations in Rafah have not yet reached the scale of previous offensives in Gaza City and Khan Younis.

"The way that we saw [operations] take place in Khan Younis and Gaza City — at this point, we have not seen a military operation on the scale of those previous operations," he said. "If you just look at the number of brigades that were in Gaza City and Khan Younis — so far this is a different type of military operation [in Rafah], but it’s something that we are watching very closely."

In a brief comment on the Rafah strike, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said, "The word tragic doesn’t even begin to describe it."