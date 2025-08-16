Recommended -

The U.S. State Department announced Saturday it was suspending tourist visas for Gaza Strip residents while conducting a "full and thorough review of the process and procedures used to issue a small number of medical-humanitarian visas in recent days."

Meanwhile in Gaza, as Israel is readying a military operation to take over Gaza City, a small IDF surveillance drone on a reconnaissance mission over Gaza City crashed after technical malfunction.

