IDF chief of staff to rubberstamp plans for takeover of Gaza City on Sunday | LIVE BLOG
Small IDF surveillance drone on a reconnaissance mission over Gaza City crashes after technical malfunction
The U.S. State Department announced Saturday it was suspending tourist visas for Gaza Strip residents while conducting a "full and thorough review of the process and procedures used to issue a small number of medical-humanitarian visas in recent days."
Meanwhile in Gaza, as Israel is readying a military operation to take over Gaza City, a small IDF surveillance drone on a reconnaissance mission over Gaza City crashed after technical malfunction.
IDF chief of staff expected to rubberstamp plans for takeover of Gaza City at Sunday's assessment meeting at Southern Command HQ, i24NEWS understands