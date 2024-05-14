U.S. thinks Israel has enough troops next to Rafah for full-scale op - report

According to the United States President Joe Biden administration's assessment, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has amassed enough troops near souther Gaza's Rafah to move forward with a full-scale invasion in the coming days, two senior administration officials told CNN.

Meanwhile, senior U.S. officials remain unsure if Israeli authorities have come to a final decision to carry out the operation in direct defiance of Biden, added the report.

AP Photo/Ramez Habboub

One of the sources cited in the article warned that "Israel has not come anywhere close to making adequate preparations – including building infrastructure related to food, hygiene and shelter – ahead of potentially evacuating more than one million Gazans are who currently reside in Rafah."

As CNN noted, shall Israel proceed with this major ground operation, it would be going against months of warnings from the U.S.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1787860075261960382 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Biden himself voiced his concerns in his most explicit terms yet earlier in May, following IDF's "limited operation" in Rafah. U.S. President then told CNN that the Washington "would withhold some additional arms shipments to Israel" if the country was to proceed with the full-scale invasion.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Meanwhile, the Biden administration does not see it likely or possible that Israel will achieve "total victory" in defeating Hamas in Gaza, said the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell on Monday.

While U.S. officials have urged Israel to help prepare a clear plan for the post-war governance of Gaza, Campbell's comments appear to be "the clearest to date from a top U.S. official effectively admitting that Israel's current military strategy will not bring the result that it is aiming for," noted Reuters.