U.S. urges Arab states to join peacekeeping efforts in Gaza - report

The Biden administration is spearheading efforts to establish a "peacekeeping" force in Gaza following the cessation of hostilities, according to a report by the Financial Times.

While President Biden has ruled out deploying American troops to the region, the administration is seeking support from Arab states to fill the potential security vacuum in Gaza once Hamas is removed from power.

The proposed initiative aims to bridge the gap in governance in Gaza until a "credible Palestinian security apparatus" can be established.

Discussions have been held with key Arab states, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Morocco, all of which are reportedly considering the proposal. However, Saudi Arabia has expressed reluctance to deploy its own forces to Gaza, citing concerns about perceptions of alignment with Israel and the risk of becoming embroiled in local conflicts.

According to Western and Arab officials, the Biden administration is facing challenges in leading the initiative without committing American troops on the ground.

Arab states have indicated that any involvement in the peacekeeping force would be contingent upon U.S. recognition of a Palestinian state. However, the administration's stance on deploying American troops remains firm, with officials emphasizing that there will be no U.S. military presence in Gaza.

One Western official commented, "American policy is pretty firm that there will be no American troops on the ground, so it’s hard for them to make the argument that others should."

Additionally, the international community, including the U.S. and European nations, are hesitant to contribute troops to the peacekeeping effort, further complicating the formation of an international force.