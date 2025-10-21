U.S. Vice President JD Vance to visit Israel to preserve Gaza deal

The U.S. Vice President is scheduled to land at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday at noon for a two-day visit, where he will be greeted by Israeli Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

This visit comes as the IDF continues to maintain its defensive position from the agreed-upon border between Israel and Gaza -- the Yellow Line -- and receive bodies of deceased hostages from Gaza, as Hamas repeatedly violates the ceasefire by approaching and attacking Israeli troops along the line.

The goal of the high-ranking U.S. vice president's visit, just a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is to ensure the continuous implementation of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement and its transition into the second phase. The trip "sends a strong message that the U.S. is fully engaged in this effort," one Israeli source said.

After two soldiers were killed in an attack on Sunday, Israel closed the Rafah Crossing to aid to allow for the IDF to return fire. Despite these pauses, the ceasefire continues to shakily hold footing between Israel and Gaza.

Several Trump officials told the New York Times that the administration is concerned that Netanyahu may vacate the deal. The officials said that for now the top U.S. officials will try to keep Netanyahu from resuming an all-out assault against Hamas.

Trump believes that Hamas leaders are willing to continue negotiations and that the attack on Israeli soldiers was carried out by a fringe group of Hamas, according to the report.

Vance is also scheduled to meet with Israeli President Herzog, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and several hostages and their families. He is also expected to visit the Western Wall and hold a joint press conference with Netanyahu.

The Vice President is scheduled to depart back to the U.S. on Thursday.