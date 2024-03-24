U.S. VP Harris warns Israel against launching 'any major military operation' in Rafah

Vice President Kamala Harris said on Sunday that it would be a ‘huge mistake’ to move into Rafah with any type of major military operation and she cannot rule out heavy consequences for Israeli-U.S. ties should Israel proceed.

“We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake,” Harris said to ABC News’ Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott on ‘ABC This Week with George Stephanopolous’.

“There's nowhere for those folks to go,” Harris added.

The White House on Friday (March 22) said it would share with Israeli officials alternatives for eliminating the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza without a ground offensive in Rafah.