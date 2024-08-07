UK orders planes to stop flying over Beirut, Tehran as region braces for Iranian attack on Israel
Announcement comes after a slew of airlines stop flights to Israel and Egypt halts flights over Tehran, citing a warning by Iran that reportedly said the Islamic Republic would hold military exercises
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
The UK has suspended flights over Beirut in Lebanon and Tehran in Iran, according to Sky News Arabic.
Earlier, the news outlet reported that an Egyptian official said that Iran had warned airlines to not fly over Iran from 4:30 am to 7:30 am Tehran time, citing military exercises being held.
Egypt ordered flights over Iranian airspace halted.
More to follow
This article received 0 comments