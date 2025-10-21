UK deploys troops in Israel to support Gaza ceasefire monitoring

The United Kingdom has sent a small contingent of troops, including a senior officer, to Israel to assist in monitoring the Gaza ceasefire following a request from the United States.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the British forces, led by a two-star officer, will serve as deputy commanders in a U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Centre (CMCC), which will also involve troops from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

“We can contribute to the monitoring of the ceasefire and provide our specialist experience and skills,” Healey said, emphasizing that Britain would not be leading operations in Gaza.

The UK team will focus on planning and coordination, supporting efforts to stabilize the region and facilitate the transition toward post-war governance in Gaza. Healey described the deployment as an “anchor role” in ongoing international initiatives aimed at long-term peace.

Officials noted that several countries are exploring participation in this multinational effort, though some are cautious about sending troops while Hamas remains armed.

According to reports, the CMCC is expected to play a key role in monitoring compliance, facilitating humanitarian aid, and supporting broader efforts to ensure security and stability in the post-conflict phase.