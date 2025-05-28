UN accused of hindering delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza

The United States opened the humanitarian distribution station at the Morag Corridor in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning, the first of the four planned stations. The opening of the one in Tel al-Sultan in Rafah remains uncertain after Tuesday's incidents, when a crowd of Gazans stormed the checkpoints and looted about a thousand aid packages.

Despite these outbursts, Israel considers the massive influx a strategic success. "It's a significant breakthrough," according to an Israeli security source, who sees it as proof that "Hamas is losing control of the streets of Gaza."

The stakes were high, to see whether the residents would manage to reach the distribution centers or if the Hamas police would succeed in stopping them. The arrival of tens of thousands of people at the two stations constitutes, according to the IDF, a successful test of the weakening of the terrorist movement's grip.

Israel now points the finger at UN organizations, accusing them of "sabotaging the process" of distribution. More than 400 trucks loaded with wheat and medical supplies, destined for bakeries and hospitals in Gaza, are waiting on the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom crossing after a security inspection.

Major General Raslan Alian, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, publicly called out the UN: "Israel has opened the passage, widened the distribution routes, and increased collection hours. It's up to you to do your job."

In an unusual move, he broadcast on X the documents detailing the contents of these blocked trucks, accusing UN teams of not coming to collect aid for a week. While Israel is responsible for delivering to Gaza, distribution to civil structures is theoretically the responsibility of the UN.