Recent data published by the United Nations indicates a significant revision in the estimated number of women and children killed during the conflict in Gaza.

The UN, in reports released on May 6 and 8, seemingly halved its previous estimates based on information provided by the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, the Government Media Office in Gaza, and Israeli authorities.

On May 6, the UN disclosed that 34,735 individuals had reportedly lost their lives in Gaza, with over 9,500 women and over 14,500 children among the reported casualties. However, just two days later, on May 8, revised figures showed a total of 34,844 fatalities, including 4,959 women and 7,797 children.

The discrepancy between the initial and revised figures has raised questions about the accuracy of casualty reports coming out of Gaza. The UN, while publishing the data, issued a disclaimer acknowledging the lack of independent verification for the reported figures.

The latest data, which includes fatalities as of April 30, indicates that a total of 24,686 individuals have been identified as deceased. Among them, 10,006 were men, 4,959 were women, and 7,797 were children.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The UN's analysis also highlights that the plurality of identified fatalities were men (40 percent), followed by children (32 percent) and women (20 percent).

These revisions come amid ongoing scrutiny and accusations regarding the accuracy of casualty figures provided by Gazan authorities.

The Washington Institute for Near East Policy released a report in January highlighting major discrepancies in the fatality reports, suggesting potential manipulation.