UN expert warns of wartime mental health risks for Gazans

Estimated 17,000 children in Gaza that are unaccompanied or separated from their families due to the fighting are said to be particularly at risk

Displaced Palestinians eat iftar at Taha Hussein School during the Muslim's holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, amid the battles between Israel and Hamas, on March 31, 2024.
Displaced Palestinians eat iftar at Taha Hussein School during the Muslim's holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, amid the battles between Israel and Hamas, on March 31, 2024.Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

A United Nations (UN) expert on Monday warned there was a risk that mental illnesses could manifest themselves years from now among the people of Gaza due to the ongoing war.

"Of course, we see the physical injury, and because it's physical, one can appreciate the severity of it," said Tlaleng Mofokeng, the UN special rapporteur on the right to health.

"But acute mental distress that will then turn into anxiety and other kinds of mental illnesses later on in life is really, really important to start thinking intentionally about," she added.

Earlier in February, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) estimated that 17,000 children in Gaza were unaccompanied or separated from their families during the conflict. According to the agency, nearly all children in the Strip were thought to require mental health support.

AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman
Tent camp for Palestinians displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, February 18, 2024.AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman

"The health system in Gaza has been completely obliterated, and the right to health has been decimated at every level," said Mofokeng. "The conditions are incompatible with the realization of everyone to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health."

