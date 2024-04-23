UN expert warns of wartime mental health risks for Gazans

A United Nations (UN) expert on Monday warned there was a risk that mental illnesses could manifest themselves years from now among the people of Gaza due to the ongoing war.

"Of course, we see the physical injury, and because it's physical, one can appreciate the severity of it," said Tlaleng Mofokeng, the UN special rapporteur on the right to health.

"But acute mental distress that will then turn into anxiety and other kinds of mental illnesses later on in life is really, really important to start thinking intentionally about," she added.

Earlier in February, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) estimated that 17,000 children in Gaza were unaccompanied or separated from their families during the conflict. According to the agency, nearly all children in the Strip were thought to require mental health support.

AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman

"The health system in Gaza has been completely obliterated, and the right to health has been decimated at every level," said Mofokeng. "The conditions are incompatible with the realization of everyone to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health."