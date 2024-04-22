UN probe: Israel failed to prove UNRWA staff linked to terror groups

A recent independent investigation commissioned by the United Nations has shed light on the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), addressing allegations of neutrality breaches and involvement of its staff with terrorist organizations.

Led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, the probe found "neutrality-related issues" within UNRWA but noted a lack of evidence from Israel substantiating claims that a significant number of UNRWA staff were affiliated with terrorist groups.

The report, quoted by the AFP news agency, emphasized UNRWA's significance in Palestinian human and economic development, describing it as "irreplaceable and indispensable."

The investigation was prompted by Israel's assertion in January that 12 UNRWA staff members had participated in Hamas attacks on October 7. This claim led several donor states to temporarily suspend or halt approximately $450 million in funding to UNRWA, although some countries have since resumed their financial support.

According to Israel, the UNRWA employees involved in the Hamas attacks were implicated in kidnapping, distribution of ammunition, and active participation in a massacre at Kibbutz Be’eri, resulting in the deaths of 97 individuals.

The review panel, tasked with evaluating UNRWA's commitment to neutrality, acknowledged ongoing challenges in this regard, including instances of staff sharing biased political content on social media and the use of textbooks with problematic content in UNRWA schools.

However, the report underscored that Israel had not provided sufficient evidence for its recent claim that over 400 UNRWA employees were associated with terrorist organizations. It noted that most alleged neutrality breaches stemmed from social media posts, often made in response to incidents affecting colleagues or relatives.

While acknowledging UNRWA's progress in addressing biased content in its educational materials, the report highlighted concerns over the inclusion of certain historical maps and references to Israel as the "Zionist occupation" in textbooks.

In response to the report, Israel's Foreign Ministry expressed strong condemnation, alleging deep infiltration of Hamas within UNRWA. Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein asserted that more than 2,135 UNRWA workers were affiliated with Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad, with a significant portion of school administrators being Hamas members.