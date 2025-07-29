Recommended -

Day 662 of the Israel-Hamas war:

Israel faces mounting international pressure to increase their facilitation of humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza amid growing international concerns that starvation is spreading throughout the Strip.

The Netherlands imposed an entry ban on Israeli ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph reports UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to announce his plan for joining in the recognition a Palestinian state, along with his own set of terms and conditions, potentially including a ceasefire and the release of the remaining Israeli hostages.

