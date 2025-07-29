Netherlands impose entry ban on Smotrich and Ben-Gvir | LIVE BLOG
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to announce his plan for joining in the recognition a Palestinian state
Day 662 of the Israel-Hamas war:
Israel faces mounting international pressure to increase their facilitation of humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza amid growing international concerns that starvation is spreading throughout the Strip.
The Netherlands imposed an entry ban on Israeli ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir.
Meanwhile, the Telegraph reports UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to announce his plan for joining in the recognition a Palestinian state, along with his own set of terms and conditions, potentially including a ceasefire and the release of the remaining Israeli hostages.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is meeting King Abullah II of Jordan in Berlin on Tuesday
A day after the Chancellor said his government would work with Amman to deliver desperately needed humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. According to a new survey, nearly three-quarters of Germans believe that the government should apply more pressure on Israel to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
REPORT: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to unveil his plan this week for formally recognizing a Palestinian state
It is expected that the recognition of statehood will still be conditional on the delivery of a ceasefire and potentially the release of the remaining Israeli hostages by Hamas, says a Telegraph report.
The Netherlands imposes an entry ban on Israeli ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir
The current situation is "intolerable and indefensible", writes FM Veldkamp in a letter to the House of Representatives. Dutch PM Schoof already announced that the Netherlands itself would come up with measures if Israel did not meet the European agreements on humanitarian aid in Gaza.