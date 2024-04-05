UN rights body demands Israel be held accountable for possible war crimes in Gaza

The United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council on Friday adopted a resolution calling on Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip. Israel's envoy, Meirav Eilon Shahar, called the document "distorted" and walked out of the room in protest to the voting.

28 countries voted in favour, 13 abstained and six opposed the resolution: the United States as well as Germany, Argentina, Paraguay, Bulgaria and Malawi. The adoption prompted several representatives to the Council to cheer and clap.

After the vote, Shahar said: "This council and many of its members are busy day and night condemning the State of Israel and defending the terrorist organization Hamas and anyone who seeks to harm us and destroy us."

"The decisions made today are a stain on the Human Rights Council and the United Nations as a whole. Shame on the Council that adopts a resolution that is unable to even mention Hamas, or its brutal terrorist attacks on October 7," she continued.

"A Council that does not condemn the brutal murder of more than 1200 of our people, kidnapping of 240 women, men, children and babies. A council that does not condemn acts of rape, mutilation and sexual abuse of Israeli women, girls and men by Hamas."

The council is expected to hold votes on three more Israel-Hamas war documents. The U.S. is expected to vote against all of them.