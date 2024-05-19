UN says over 800,000 evacuated from Rafah amid ongoing IDF operation

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reported that 800,000 civilians have been evacuated from Rafah since the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) began their operation in the eastern part of the city on May 6.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini condemned the evacuation, emphasizing the severe humanitarian impact on the displaced population.

"800,000 people are on the road, having been forced to flee since the Israeli forces started the military operation in the area," Lazzarini wrote on X.

"Every time, they are forced to leave behind the few belongings they have: mattresses, tents, cooking utensils, and basic supplies that they cannot carry or pay to transport. Every time, they have to start from scratch, all over again."

Lazzarini highlighted the dire conditions faced by those fleeing, stating, "The areas that people are fleeing to now do not have safe water supplies or sanitation facilities."

He also challenged the notion that there are safe zones within Gaza, saying, "The claim that people in Gaza can move to 'safe' or 'humanitarian' zones is false. Each time, it puts the lives of civilians at serious risk. Gaza does not have any safe zones. No place is safe. No one is safe."

The UNRWA chief called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, stressing the urgent need to address the humanitarian crisis.

The IDF operation in eastern Rafah, which began two weeks ago, aims to defeat the final four Hamas battalions in the city and secure the Rafah Crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

The IDF asserts that this is necessary to remove Hamas as a governing threat in Gaza.