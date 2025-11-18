UN Security Council approves US resolution establishing international force in Gaza

The UN Security Council on Monday evening approved the U.S.-sponsored resolution on the Gaza Strip, a measure hailed as pivotal for stabilizing the territory after two years of war.

Thirteen members voted in favor, while Russia and China abstained. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz praised the resolution as “historic and constructive,” stressing the urgent need to prevent renewed violence.

The text, shaped by intense negotiations and multiple revisions, formally backs the plan put forward by Donald Trump, which made possible the fragile ceasefire established on October 10 between Israel and Hamas.

Among its key provisions is the creation of an international force tasked with helping secure and stabilize Gaza, including supporting early disarmament efforts, an essential element for Washington.

Since the ceasefire began, Hamas has released the last 20 surviving Israeli hostages in exchange for roughly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The Islamist militant group has also started returning the remains of captives who died while held in Gaza. Three bodies, however, are still unaccounted for: two Israeli citizens and a Thai worker, whose immediate repatriation Israel continues to demand.

Adopted amid deep-seated regional mistrust, the resolution opens the door to an unprecedented international presence in Gaza. Still, its success will depend heavily on whether the authorized force can establish itself on the ground and whether the ceasefire can hold in the weeks ahead.