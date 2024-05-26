UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges sanctions on Israel

The United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, has called for international action against Israel, urging sanctions, embargoes, and the suspension of diplomatic relations.

The move comes as Israel continues its military offensive against Hamas in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, despite a recent verdict from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) demanding a halt to its actions.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Albanese emphasized that Israel shows no signs of halting its campaign unless compelled to do so by external pressure.

"Be sure: Israel will not stop this madness until WE make it stop. Member states must impose #sanctions, arms embargo and suspend diplo/political relations with Israel till it ceases its assault," she asserted.

Albanese's call to action follows Israel's defiance of the ICJ's ruling, with the Israeli government reaffirming its commitment to continue its offensive against Hamas in Rafah. Despite international criticism and legal injunctions, Israeli authorities have maintained that their actions are necessary for self-defense.

An Israeli government spokesperson, responding to the ICJ's verdict, stated, "No power on Earth will stop Israel from protecting its citizens and going after Hamas in Gaza."

Meanwhile, Israel and various Jewish organizations worldwide have rejected the ICJ's decision, arguing that Israel's military actions in Rafah do not violate the court's order as long as measures are taken to minimize harm to civilians.

However, Albanese vehemently rejected this interpretation, emphasizing that the ICJ explicitly called for an end to Israeli offensive activities in Rafah.

"Let's be clear. As the ICJ orders Israel to stop its offensive in Rafah, Israel intensifies its attacks on it," Albanese said, challenging Israel's narrative and calling attention to what she sees as a flagrant disregard for international legal obligations.

Albanese's vocal stance against Israel's military operations has drawn criticism from some quarters, with accusations of antisemitism leveled against her.