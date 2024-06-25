UN to suspend aid ops in Gaza without improved safety - officials

Senior United Nations (UN) officials warned Israel the organization will suspend aid operations across the Gaza Strip unless urgent steps are taken to better protect humanitarian workers, two UN officials told AP. The letter saying Israel must provide UN workers with direct communication with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops on the ground in Gaza was sent on June 17

Israel has acknowledged some military strikes on aid workers, including the IDF attack that earlier in April killed seven employees with the World Central Kitchen (WCK), and has denied allegations of others.

Citing security concerns, the UN World Food Program (WFP) has already suspended aid delivery from a U.S.-built pier designed to bring food and other emergency supplies to Palestinians facing "catastrophic" levels of hunger via the sea.

The UN and other aid officials have said that they have "no way to communicate quickly and directly with Israeli forces on the ground," in contrast with the usual procedures, known as 'deconfliction,' used in conflict zones globally, noted AP.

The humanitarian workers are also said to address the increasing lawlessness in the Strip, urging Israel to do more to improve the overall security.

“Missiles hit our premises, despite being deconflicted,” said Steve Taravella, a spokesperson for the WFP. “WFP warehouses have been caught in the crossfire twice in the past two weeks.”