The UN welcomes Israel's decision to support scale-up of Gaza aid distribution after IDF announces trucks were collected

The United Nations (UN) praised Israel's decision to support increased aid distribution efforts in Gaza after Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) reported over 120 trucks have been collected and distributed by international organizations in the Strip since Sunday.

An additional 180 trucks have entered Gaza and are ready to be collected and distributed inside the Strip, along with hundreds of others that have been waiting for approval for their distribution.

"We welcome Israel’s decision to support a one-week scale-up of aid, including lifting customs barriers on food, medicine and fuel from Egypt and the reported designation of secure routes for UN humanitarian convoys," said Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher.

Fletcher added that while the changes mark significant progress, the week-long aid scale-up operation will not be enough to prevent a health crisis in Gaza.

He described the further steps Israel must enable in order to assist the international organizations in doing so.

"We need sustained action, and fast, including quicker clearances for convoys going to the crossing and dispatching into Gaza; multiple trips per day to the crossings so we and our partners can pick up the cargo; safe routes that avoid crowded areas; and no more attacks on people gathering for food, The Under-Secretary-General said. "Fuel must be allowed in consistently and at the volume needed to keep aid operations running."

COGAT posted to X calling on the UN and the international community to take responsibility by increasing aid distribution, writing, "More consistent collection and distribution by UN agencies and international organizations = more aid reaching those who need it most in Gaza."

Fletcher concluded his statement calling for a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and reaffirming the UN's commitment to working towards increasing aid distribution in the Gaza Strip.

"International humanitarian law must be respected. Aid must not be blocked, delayed or come under fire. Hostages must be released, immediately and unconditionally," he added.