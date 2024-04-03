Undelivered aid returns to Cyprus amid pause following killing of workers

In the wake of the Israeli airstrike that claimed the lives of aid workers from World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Gaza, a sea convoy carrying food intended for the Palestinian enclave has been forced to return to Cyprus.

The cargo ship, laden with 240 tons of essential supplies, including food, dropped anchor in Larnaca, Cyprus, following the attack.

The loss of life among aid workers has prompted WCK to announce a temporary pause in its operations in Gaza.

The undelivered aid forms part of a larger consignment of approximately 340 tons sent to Gaza from Cyprus on March 30. Tragically, the aid workers who lost their lives had just finished unloading 100 tons of supplies from a barge, also dispatched from Cyprus, before the fatal incident occurred.

WCK, which has been actively providing aid in Gaza since October, now finds its operations disrupted as it grapples with the aftermath of the attack and assesses the security risks involved.

AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

Despite efforts to deliver aid via sea corridors, recent events have disrupted these vital lifelines, leaving many Palestinians in Gaza without access to critical resources.

Cyprus, recognizing the severity of the situation, has offered to assist in supplementing aid deliveries to Gaza by sea. The country has proposed a fast-track security screening process for aid shipments, aimed at expediting the delivery of much-needed supplies to the enclave.