UNICEF says 600,000 kids at risk of "catastrophe" in Rafah

UNICEF has issued a stark warning, indicating that around 600,000 children in Rafah, Gaza, are facing an imminent "catastrophe."

The United Nations children's agency has urged against the forced relocation of these vulnerable children after Israel ordered an evacuation of the area ahead of a potential ground invasion.

Expressing deep concern over the situation, UNICEF emphasized the dire circumstances faced by the children of Rafah, highlighting the potential for a significant increase in civilian casualties and the destruction of essential services and infrastructure necessary for their survival

According to UNICEF, Gaza's youth are already teetering on the brink of survival, with many in Rafah having endured displacement multiple times and having nowhere else to seek refuge.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

The agency underscored the urgent need to protect the lives and well-being of these children amid the ongoing conflict.

Israel's directive to civilians to evacuate to the west towards the Mawasi area has raised further concerns about the safety and security of the displaced population.