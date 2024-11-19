UNIFIL positions hit by Hezbollah rocket attacks, 4 wounded

The Israel Defense Forces said that two UNIFIL (United National Interim Force in Lebanon) posts were hit by Hezbollah attacks, which wounded peacekeepers and did damage to the posts.

The first rocket attack was launched at 9:50 am from Deir Aames, which hit the UNIFIL base near Ramyeh in southern Lebanon. Later, at 1:30 pm, another barrage of rockets hit and damaged a post in the area of Chamaa, which Hezbollah launched from Maaliyeh in southern Lebanon.

IDF spokesperson's unit

UNIFIL said that four Ghanaian peacekeepers were wounded in the first attack, adding that in a separate incident on Tuesday its peacekeepers came under fire in the village of Khirbat Silim. The organization said these incidents would not deter it from fulfilling its peacekeeping mission, and warned that attacking its personnel was a "flagrant violation of international laws and Resolution 1701."

The resolution ended the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah conflict, and stipulated that Hezbollah would not operate south of the Litani River. Despite UNIFIL, Hezbollah has spent the years since the conflict building up its terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon. Israeli ground operations to root out the terrorist organization have focused a few miles from the border with Lebanon, miles from the Litani.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the UN to withdraw its UNIFIL forces from southern Lebanon amid fighting with Hezbollah.

Earlier in November, a UNIFIL convoy was attacked by a drone in southern Lebanon.