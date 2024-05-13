The United Nations (UN) has revised its estimates of civilian casualties in Gaza, slashing the figures by nearly 50%.

This decision follows revelations that the initial data relied heavily on information provided by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, which is controlled by Hamas. The updated figures, while lower, continue to draw scrutiny and controversy amidst ongoing conflict.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has announced a significant reduction in its previous estimates of civilian casualties in Gaza. Initially reported on May 6, the UN cited figures of approximately 9,500 women and 14,500 children killed since the beginning of the conflict on October 7. However, a subsequent report published on May 8 dramatically revised these numbers downwards.

According to the latest UN report, approximately 4,959 women and 7,797 children have been killed thus far in the conflict. This revision underscores the challenges of gathering accurate data in conflict zones, particularly when relying on sources that may have partisan interests.

The UN has acknowledged that its initial reliance on data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, administered by Hamas in Gaza, contributed to the inflated figures. The organization has cited difficulties in independently verifying casualty data due to the volatile situation on the ground and the sheer magnitude of the loss of life.

Reacting to the revised figures, Israeli officials have reiterated longstanding concerns about the manipulation of casualty data by Hamas for propaganda purposes. They contend that the inflated numbers do not accurately reflect the reality on the ground and emphasize the need for independent verification.

Israeli Foreign Minister's tweet regarding the revised estimates of civilian casualties in Gaza has sparked controversy. The minister claims that relying on data from the Hamas Ministry of Health to incriminate Israel is tantamount to supporting terrorism and constitutes anti-Semitic behavior.

One contentious incident cited by Israeli officials is the attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of approximately 100 civilians. Israel maintains that the incident was caused by a rocket fired by a terrorist organization, rather than deliberate targeting by Israeli forces. They await acknowledgment from UN agencies regarding this event.