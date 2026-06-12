UNRWA fires 70 Gaza staff over Hamas ties following US aid watchdog probe

UNRWA on Friday dismissed 70 employees in Gaza over ties to Hamas, following an investigation by the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Office of Inspector General.

The move comes after the USAID watchdog referred more than 100 current and former UNRWA staff for possible suspension or debarment over alleged participation in the October 7 massacre or affiliation with Hamas’s military wing.

“The timing of UNRWA’s decision to terminate dozens of staff appears as a direct response to the USAID Inspector General‘s active and ongoing investigation, which to date, has linked over 100 UNRWA staff to Hamas,” a senior U.S. official briefed on the investigation told i24NEWS.

“Because of loose vetting procedures in the UN system, USAID IG law enforcement officers are also working to prevent Hamas-linked staff from jumping to other aid organizations operating in Gaza,” the official said.

The USAID Office of Inspector General said earlier this month that the cases included UNRWA school principals, teachers, security personnel, counselors and medical staff, and that additional referrals were expected.

UNRWA said in a statement that its acting commissioner-general, Christian Saunders, had decided to terminate the employment of 70 staff members in Gaza. The agency said the decision was intended to mitigate “safety and security risks” for Palestinians, UNRWA personnel and agency premises, and said the move did not constitute validation of the allegations against the employees.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said the statement represented a whitewash.

"UNRWA's statement on the termination of 70 employees, while blaming the victim, Israel, and without even mentioning the word "Hamas", is a cynical cover-up," the group wrote. "The responsibility to purge terrorism lies solely with the UN, yet Hamas membership remains simply acceptable within UNRWA's ranks."