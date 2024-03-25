UNSC resolution calling for a 'lasting' Gaza ceasefire passes with U.S. abstaining

The resolution passes 14-0 with U.S. choosing not to wield veto power

The UN Security Council holds a meeting on the Middle East on Nov. 20, 2019 at United Nations headquarters.
The UN Security Council holds a meeting on the Middle East on Nov. 20, 2019 at United Nations headquarters.AP/Mary Altaffer 2019 ©

The United Nations Security Council on Monday passed a motion demanding an ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages by the Palestinian jihadists. The resolution passed after the United States abstained from voting and wielding its veto power. 

The remaining 14 council members voted for the resolution, which was proposed by the 10 elected members of the body.

 

