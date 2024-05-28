Day 235 of Israel at war: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold on Tuesday an emergency meeting regarding the reports of mass casualties in Israel's airstrike in Rafah in southern Gaza, AFP said citing diplomats. The attack that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said targeted two Hamas officials is said to have killed at least 50 people in a displaced persons camp.

The meeting is reported to have been requested by Algeria that is not a permanent member of the council.

The fire that broke out after the Israeli airstrike most likely occurred as a result of shrapnel hitting and igniting a fuel tank in the vicinity of the attack, reported ABC News citing a U.S. official.

