930 missile impacts recorded to date on homes in northern Israel | LIVE UPDATES
In a closed meeting requested by Algeria parties will discuss the deadly strike that reportedly killed at least 50 people in humanitarian tent camp in Gaza's southmost city
Day 235 of Israel at war: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold on Tuesday an emergency meeting regarding the reports of mass casualties in Israel's airstrike in Rafah in southern Gaza, AFP said citing diplomats. The attack that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said targeted two Hamas officials is said to have killed at least 50 people in a displaced persons camp.
The meeting is reported to have been requested by Algeria that is not a permanent member of the council.
The fire that broke out after the Israeli airstrike most likely occurred as a result of shrapnel hitting and igniting a fuel tank in the vicinity of the attack, reported ABC News citing a U.S. official.
Merchant ship hit by Houthi missile fire in Red Sea
The ship sent distress signals, according to the British navy. Water reportedly began to seep into the boat and the cargo was damaged.
930 rocket and missile impacts recorded to date on homes and buildings in northern Israel
Since the start of the war, Hezbollah has launched more than 3,000 rockets, missiles and drones towards northern Israel, causing enormous damage in localities in the region fortunately evacuated of almost all of their inhabitants.
For security officials cited by Channel 12, who speak of "a catastrophic situation", residents evacuated from the most affected towns and villages in the region will only be able to return to live there about a year after the end of hostilities, time to rehabilitate the houses.
6 IDF brigades currently operating inside Rafah, confirms IDF Spokesperson
IDF operation expands: Israeli tanks reach center of Rafah city - report
The tanks were spotted near the Al Odeh Mosque, a major landmark in Rafah, witnesses told Reuters
Mossad chief 'threatened' ICC prosecutor over war crimes inquiry - report
The Guardian sources revealed former Israeli intel director Yossi Cohen is personally involved in secret plot to pressure former ICC attorney Fatou Bensouda to drop Palestine investigation
Deadly fire in Rafah caused by shrapnel falling on fuel tank
According to reports, it appears that the deadly fire in the camp of displaced people was started by shrapnel falling on a fuel tank, located 100 m from the target struck by the army
Drone alert sirens sound in northern Israel
Cairo's short statement hours after the deadly shooting incident at the Rafah crossing indicates an attempt to contain its effects - Lebanese Al-Akhbar citing Egyptian military sources
"It was the security and military coordination between the two that prevented the security incident from developing and prevented additional casualties," the sources said.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announces official recognition of the Palestinian state
IDF says sirens in Kfar Giladi in northern Israel were false alarm
EU foreign ministers discuss sanctions against Israel
Rocket alert sirens sound in Kfar Giladi, northern Israel
IDF reports striking overnight Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including a munitions warehouse in the area of Meiss El Jabal and military buildings in the areas of Ayta ash Shab and Khiam