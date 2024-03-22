UNSC to vote on U.S.-drafted Gaza ceasefire resolution

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday will vote on the new Gaza war resolution draft submitted by the United States. The document is said to call for an "immediate ceasefire as a part of a hostage deal" as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deteriorates and Israeli abductees have remained in Hamas' captivity for over five months.

Nate Evans, spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the United Nations (UN), on Thursday stated that the resolution resulted from "many rounds of consultations" with members of the 15-seat UNSC.

According to Reuters that has seen the draft resolution, the document says an "'immediate and sustained ceasefire' lasting roughly six weeks would protect civilians and allow for the delivery of humanitarian assistance."

The text is also said to back the talks brokered by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar over a ceasefire and to "emphasize support for using the period of a truce to intensify efforts in pursuit of 'lasting peace.'"

Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken positively estimated the prospects of the deal secured during the negotiations in Qatar: "The gaps are narrowing, and I think an agreement is very much possible."

As the Israeli mission to the UN told i24NEWS on Thursday, Israel is "not entirely happy" with some aspects of a ceasefire resolution the U.S. will bring up for a vote at the UN Security Council on Friday but, overall, "can live with it."

