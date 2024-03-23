UN chief Guterres to lands in Egypt to visit Gaza border | LIVE UPDATES
After Russia and China vetoed the U.S.-drafted resolution earlier on Friday, diplomats are to vote on an alternative text on Monday
The United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) vote on another Gaza ceasefire resolution draft has been postponed to Monday. It was earlier supposed to be held on Saturday.
Russia and China earlier on Friday vetoed the U.S.-drafted text calling for an “immediate and sustained ceasefire” in the Israel-Hamas war saying it was allegedly giving a "green light" to the Rafah ground operation.
Sirens sound in northern Israel
UN's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lands in Egypt
Hamas expresses ‘appreciation’ to China, Russia for veto of the U.S.-drafted Gaza ceasefire resolution
“We express our appreciation for the position of Russia, China and Algeria who rejected the biased American resolution of aggression against our people,” read the Hamas statement.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to visit Egypt's border with Gaza on Saturday - Cairo
The visit is said to aim to renew pleas for a Gaza ceasefire as the Israel-Hamas war continues for over five months.
U.S. senator Fetterman: 'Israel shouldn’t face isolation' dealing with Hamas
"Hard disagree," said Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania John Fetterman, reacting to the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken comment on Israel's potential isolation if the military advances with the Rafah operation plan.
Israeli security forces report killing dozens of terrorists in past day as the Shifa Hospital operation continues
170 terrorists have been killed in the Shifa Hospital operation in Gaza City, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement released on Saturday, with dozens eliminated in the past day. Over 800 suspects have reportedly been questioned during the raid.
Israeli Air Forces report striking approximately 35 terrorist targets across the Strip in the past day.
"Troops of the Nahal Brigade over the past day eliminated approximately 15 terrorists. During one of the activities, the troops identified several terrorist cells barricaded inside a compound and eliminated them by precise sniper fire, a precise missile strike, and a helicopter strike," read the IDF statement.
Additionally, Israeli troops operating in the area of Al-Qarara in northern Khan Yunis are said to have killed two terrorists that approached the soldiers, with Air Forces striking Hamas military compound in the area.