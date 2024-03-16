In response to the continued humanitarian situation in Gaza, the United States and Jordan collaborated on a joint aid effort, conducting a significant airdrop of food supplies to Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

According to a statement from U.S. Central Command, the operation involved the deployment of both U.S. Air Force and Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft to deliver essential supplies to the territory.

The airdrops, carried out by a U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft and a Royal Jordanian Air Force C-130 aircraft, were conducted to address the shortage of food in Gaza. The operation comes at a crucial time, as recent reports from the main UN agency operating in Gaza indicate that one in three children under the age of two is acutely malnourished, with the threat of famine looming large.

Describing the airdrops as part of a sustained effort, U.S. Central Command emphasized that additional aerial deliveries are being planned to provide ongoing assistance to the people of Gaza. The initiative underscores the commitment of both the United States and Jordan to alleviate the suffering of civilians in the region and address the urgent humanitarian needs arising from the protracted conflict.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has been exacerbated by widespread destruction and severe food shortages resulting from the Israeli military offensive launched in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas terrorists.

U.S. CENTCOM

Despite international calls for increased humanitarian aid and access to Gaza, significant challenges remain, with much of the territory still in ruins and its population facing acute deprivation.

In addition to the aid airdrops, the United States has initiated plans to commence a sealift operation from the island of Cyprus to further bolster humanitarian assistance efforts in Gaza.