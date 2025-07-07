'Transit areas' to resettle Gazans proposed by US aid groups - report

Recommended -

The US-backed Gaza Humantiarian Foundation (GHF) and the Safe Reach Solutions (SRS) proposed establishing "humanitarian transit areas" inside and possibly outside the Gaza Strip, according to Reuters on Monday.

Both groups denied having submitted any such proposals, although Reuters reviewed a document displaying the groups' logos.

The GHF said it has explored "a range of theoretical options to safely deliver aid in Gaza," but that "implementing Humanitarian Transit Areas" was not one of them. SRS said that they had held no such discussions with the GHF, "and our 'next phase' is feeding more people. Any suggestion otherwise is entirely false and misrepresents the scope of our operations."

A US official said that "nothing of the like is under consideration. Also, no resources are being directed to that end in any way."

The plan, which would cost $2 billion and was made after the GHF was formed, was recently discussed by the Trump administration, according to a source familiar with the details.

Gazans would be able to voluntarily move to the areas to "temporarily reside, deradicalize, re-integrate,

The aim would be for Gazans to "gain trust" with the US-backed groups, facilitating US President Donald Trump's "vision for Gaza," according to the report.