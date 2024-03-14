US backs targeted Israeli operation in Rafah, not all-out maneuver - report

The Biden administration signaled privately to Israel that it will support targeted counter-terrorism operations and not an all-out maneuver in Rafah, the last stronghold of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to a report in Politico Thursday.

Hamas still has four battalions in the southern Gazan city, but the US is concerned about the high civilian death toll expected if Israel launches a full-scale invasion. Some 1.4 million Gazans are currently in Rafah after mass evacuations from other parts of the Palestinian enclave.

Officials in the Biden administration have made it clear, both in public and private, that they will only support wider operations in Rafah if there is a plan to evacuate civilians.

US President Joe Biden has even spoken in public about a Rafah invasion crossing a "red line," although he stressed that Israel would not lose out on needed military assistance from the US such as Iron Dome missiles.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) on Tuesday, telling US supporters of Israel that, while the Jewish state appreciates American help, it will continue to fight until victory regardless.

The Politico report cited two unnamed Israeli officials who said that Israel has not yet formulated such a plan.

While Israeli security officials have stated that a Rafah operation will be launched soon, Poltiico cited a US Defense Department official who said it is not imminent.

"They’d have to do some repositioning of forces, and that has not happened," he said. "It’s not imminent."

For more updates on the Israel-Hamas war, click here