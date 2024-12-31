US, coalition forces strike Houthis in Yemen | LIVE BLOG
Israel was targeted by a Houthi ballistic missile attack, which was intercepted • Despite being shot down, fragments of a missile landed in a Beit Shemesh road
Israel - Hamas War day 452: The US and its allies launched airstrikes against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. This comes after a similar attack reported late Monday, which was followed by a Houthi missile attack on central Israel.
To catch up on the updates from Monday, CLICK HERE
