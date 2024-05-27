US considers sanctioning Israeli protesters blocking aid into Gaza - reports

The US is mulling sanctions against Israeli protesters blocking humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, according to media reports.

Over the past several months, the Israeli movement Tzav 9, or "Order 9," has been organizing to thwart convoys of humanitarian aid going though crossings into Gaza. Footage seen on social media and even show activists ripping off and destroying food packages.

The movement refers to Tzav 8, or "Order 8," which is an emergency call for reservists to mobilize. According to spokesperson Rachel Touitou, zsav 9 “never called on people to take the law into their own hands,” as cited in a Washington Post report.

Regardless, activists have been shown barring trucks and setting up their own checkpoints to ensure aid does not travel to Gaza. The movement, according to The Times of Israel, expanded its activities after Israel agreed to allow more humanitarian aid arriving through convoys originating in Jordan.

The protesters are demonstrating for "humanitarian aid in exchange for humanitarian aid" given to Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

The White House has blasted these actions, with Jake Sullivan saying they were a "total outrage" earlier this month.

The move would come under a US executive order dating back to February, when the White House decided to sanction Israeli settlers accused of violence in the West Bank.