US envoy close to brokering ceasefire deal between Israel, Lebanon - report

US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein is close to brokering deal between Israel and Lebanon, although several key issues remain, according to a report in the Lebanese al-Diyar newspaper on Sunday.

Hochstein told French officials that Israel and Lebanese officials have almost completely agreed on a deal to end the hostilities, although the fighting has been between Israel and Hezbollah, not with the Lebanese armed forces.

Quoting Lebanese political sources, the outlet said the core disputes still unresolved remain pushing back Hezbollah and several areas in the border under Israeli control.

Agreed-upon points include Hezbollah not erecting observation towers along the border and the Lebanese army deploying more extensively in southern Lebanon.

Out of 13 territorial disagreements along the border in question, seven have been resolved. The Sheba Farms in the east and segments close to Rosh Hanikra in the west remain controversial.

According to the report, Hezbollah has consented to the framework of the Lebanese government's demands in principle. Other points of contention are a withdrawal of Israeli forces from the border, matching the distance Hezbollah will withdraw.