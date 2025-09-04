US Envoy engages in quiet talks to restart hostage deal negotiations

Recommended -

American envoy Steve Witkoff is holding behind-the-scenes discussions aimed at reviving negotiations for a comprehensive agreement on the release of Israeli hostages, two sources familiar with the matter told i24NEWS.

According to one source, Hamas’ latest statement laying out its conditions has clarified the positions of both sides.

The group says it is ready to agree to a deal that would see all hostages freed in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners, an end to the war in Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the reopening of border crossings to allow humanitarian aid and reconstruction.

In Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet rejected the proposal as a “manipulation.” Israel insists on the unconditional release of hostages, the disarmament of Hamas, the demilitarization of Gaza, and security control by Israel, alongside the creation of an alternative civilian authority that does not threaten its security.

Defense Minister Israel Katz dismissed Hamas’ terms as an “illusion,” accusing the group of seeking to retain influence in Gaza along the lines of Hezbollah’s model in Lebanon, even if it no longer governs directly. Israeli officials believe Hamas’ move was prompted by a recent message from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who urged an end to piecemeal hostage deals and called instead for progress toward a full and final agreement.