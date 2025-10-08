US envoys reportedly join talks in Sharm el-Sheikh | LIVE BLOG

Day 733 of the Israel-Hamas war

President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner have arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh to join the negotiations over the release of the hostages and the ending of the war in Gaza, Israeli media reported.

Meanwhile, the Israeli navy intercepted another flotilla -- the second in recent days -- headed to Gaza in an attempt to pass through Israel's Naval border in an display of activism.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), an international pro-Palestinian activist network that organizes flotillas to Gaza, said its vessels were "under attack" by the Israeli army on Wednesday, which intercepted several boats sailing toward the Strip. Read more

The Washington Post also released a report of Ahlam Firwana, a 59-year-old Palestinian woman whose son serves in the US Navy, was evacuated from Gaza in the past weeks in a discreet cooperation after an intervention by the Trump administration and the Israeli and Jordanian governments. Read more

Live article 27

To catch up on the updates from Tuesday, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war