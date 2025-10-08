US envoys reportedly join talks in Sharm el-Sheikh | LIVE BLOG
Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh to join the negotiations over the release of the remaining Israeli hostages and the ending the war in Gaza, according to Israeli media
Day 733 of the Israel-Hamas war
President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner have arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh to join the negotiations over the release of the hostages and the ending of the war in Gaza, Israeli media reported.
Meanwhile, the Israeli navy intercepted another flotilla -- the second in recent days -- headed to Gaza in an attempt to pass through Israel's Naval border in an display of activism.
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), an international pro-Palestinian activist network that organizes flotillas to Gaza, said its vessels were "under attack" by the Israeli army on Wednesday, which intercepted several boats sailing toward the Strip. Read more
The Washington Post also released a report of Ahlam Firwana, a 59-year-old Palestinian woman whose son serves in the US Navy, was evacuated from Gaza in the past weeks in a discreet cooperation after an intervention by the Trump administration and the Israeli and Jordanian governments. Read more
Footage of Ben Gvir at the Temple Mount marking two years since October 7
Hamas condemns Israeli Minister Ben Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount
Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir visits the Temple Mount marking two years since Oct. 7:
We are two years after the terrible massacre. Here on the Temple Mount there is victory — every house in Gaza has a picture of the Temple Mount, and today, two years later, we are victorious on the Temple Mount. We are the owners of the house on the Temple Mount.
I only pray that our Prime Minister will enable a complete victory in Gaza as well — to destroy Hamas, in Gaza to return the kidnapped, and we will win a complete victory.
Turkish President says Ankara is pushing Hamas to accept Trump's proposal
Turkish President Erdogan says Ankara is in contact with Hamas and is explaining to them what the most appropriate path is for the future of Palestine
"Trump asked Turkey to speak to Hamas and convince it, and we support Trump's efforts for peace," Erdogan said.
The Turkish President added that there are "positive messages from Trump regarding defense industries, and we hope that the issue of F-35 aircraft has been resolved."
Report: Hamas disarmament will likely be postponed to later stages of negotiations as initially proposed
Qatari Al-Araby TV reports that the most significant issue currently in contention in Sharm El-Sheikh talks is Hamas disarmament, which will likely be postponed to later stages of the negotiations as stipulated under Trump's Gaza plan.
This would mark a first crack in Hamas's attempts to link together all the stages of the ceasefire, as reported earlier this week.
Egyptian President Sisi says 'relentless efforts' being made to end the war in Gaza progressing positively; invites Trump to future signing
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi: "We are making relentless efforts to end the war in Gaza, and negotiations in Sharm El-Sheikh are progressing positively. I invite President Trump to attend the signing of the Gaza agreement in Egypt if it is reached."
Report: Hamas handed over security prisoners’ list they want released, among them Nukhba fighters who participated in Oct. 7, Marwan Barghouti
Senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu has reportdly said the group handed over the list of Palestinian prisoners they want released in the hostage and prisoner exchange as a part of the US deal to end the war in Gaza and release the remaining Israeli hostages.
Saudi outlet Al-Arabiya reported that Hamas is demanding the release of Nukhba fighters who participated in the October 7 attacks, as well as six senior leaders, including Marwan Barghouti, Hassan Salamah, and Ahmed Saadat.
Egyptian Foreign Minister comments on Sharm el-Sheikh talks
“Additional Arab countries will sign peace agreements with Israel if the war in Gaza comes to an end,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty tells the Saudi channel Al-Arabiya.
The main guarantor for the success of the talks in Egypt is US President Donald Trump, he added.
He also said that the current talks in Sharm el-Sheikh are focused on the first stage of the US plan: ending the war, bringing in aid, returning the hostages, and releasing Palestinian prisoners.
Hamas demands Israel release high-profile Palestinian leaders in negotiations over ending the war in Gaza
Hamas has demanded the release of a group of high-profile Palestinian political and military leaders including Marwan Barghouti, whom Israel jailed over his role in a Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s, the Wall Street Journal has reported.
According to the report, the terror group is also demanding the release of the bodies of Yahya and Mohammed Sinwar, according to Arab mediators.
Israel has previously turned down this request.
Trump administration facilitates evacuation of US Navy soldier's mother from Gaza - report
Israel intercepts second Gaza flotilla in days
The Israeli navy intercepted another flotilla -- the second in recent days -- headed to Gaza in an attempt to pass through Israel's Naval border in an display of activism.
President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner have arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh to join the negotiations over the release of the hostages and the ending of the war in Gaza, Israeli media has said.