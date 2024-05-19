US holds indirect talks with Iran to de-escalate tensions - report

The US and Iran sent delegations to Oman for indirect talks on de-escalating regional tensions in the Middle East, according to a report in the New York Times on Sunday.

White House Coordinator for the Middle East and Africa Brett McGurk and US Special Envoy on Iran Abram Paley attended the meeting, the report said, which took place last week.

The discussions were held with the delegations sitting in separate rooms and Omani intermediaries relaying messages between the parties.

The Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, which broke out last October after terrorists killed more than a thousand Israelis and kidnapped hundreds of others, prompted Iranian-backed militias in the Middle East to launch attacks against Israel. Some groups have also targeted American interests in the region, including the Houthis in Yemen and various Shia militias in Iraq.

The Biden administration has since juggled support for its ally Israel with efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading and dragging the US into a war with Iran, the major backer of Israel's enemies in the current war.

Since the previous talks between the US and Iran were held in January, Iran and its proxies launched an unprecedented missile and drone assault on Israel last month. US pressure to mitigate the escalation led to a muted Israeli response.

