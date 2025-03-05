US hostage envoy held direct talks with Hamas in Qatar

US Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler met with representatives from Hamas on multiple occasions in Qatar, i24NEWS learned on Wednesday from an informed, unnamed official.

Israel has been updated on the matter, with the US administration aiming to signal to Hamas that if good will is shown, the ceasefire will be able to move forward.

Out of the 59 hostages still held in Gazan captivity, five are Americans, although only Edan Alexander is believed to be still living.

Israel's Consul-General to New York Ofir Akunis, said it is "the right thing to do" after the report.

"They can talk with Hamas, that's OK," he told Fox. "If the White House wants to talk directly with Hamas and put them under pressure to release more hostages, we would be happy to see more hostages with their families."

‎A source in Hamas confirmed to the Saudi Al-Arabiya that direct talks were Boehler, with talks regarding the American hostages beginning "weeks ago, not today."