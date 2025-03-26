US intelligence assessment: Years of instability expected in Gaza

A report from US intelligence organizations published on Tuesday assesses that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will not hold.

"There are low expectations on all sides that a ceasefire will endure and the absence of a credible post-fighting political and reconstruction plan, portend years of instability," the Annual Threat Assessment said.

"Hamas is capable of resuming a low-level guerilla resistance and to remain the dominant political action in Gaza for the foreseeable future." The report added that the group still retains thousands of fighters and much of its underground tunnel system, and likely has used the ceasefire to restock on military supplies to continue the aggression against Israel.

In the West Bank, the declining abilities of the Palestinian Authority "to provide security and other services in the West Bank, Israeli operations in the West Bank, violence from Israeli settlers, and Palestinian militant groups" weaken Ramallah's ability to deal with security challenges there.

Regarding Lebanon, the report said that the Hezbollah terrorist group was weakened by Israel, but maintains the ability to attack Israel and, to a lesser extent, US interests. The fall of the Assad regime in Syria also raised the threat of instability.

Yemen's Houthis, meanwhile, "have emerged as the most aggressive actor, attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean, US and European forces, and Israel." The report said that the Iran-backed group has "expanded their reach by broadening partnerships with other actors, such as Russia and Russian arms brokers, PRC commercial defense companies, al-Shabaab, and Iraqi Shia militants."