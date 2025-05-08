US & Israel mull temporary American control of Gaza after war - report

According to five sources close to the case, the United States and Israel have discussed the possibility of Washington leading an interim government in Gaza after the end of the current conflict, Reuters reported.

These "high-level" consultations focused on the establishment of a transitional administration led by an American official, who would oversee Gaza until the territory is demilitarized and stabilized, thus allowing the establishment of a viable Palestinian governance.

Based on these discussions, which remain preliminary, no firm timetable has been established for the duration of this American administration, as this depends on the situation on the ground. The sources, speaking under cover of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss these talks publicly, compared this proposal to the Provisional Coalition Authority in Iraq, established by Washington in 2003, shortly after the American invasion that overthrew Saddam Hussein. Other countries would be invited to participate in this governance led by the United States, although the nations concerned have not been specified. This administration would rely on Palestinian technocrats, but would exclude Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited power in Judea-Samaria.

Sources have emphasized that it is not yet certain that an agreement can be reached. Discussions have not progressed enough to determine who could assume essential functions. They did not specify which party initiated this proposal nor provided any other details on these exchanges.