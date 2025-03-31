US, Israel to receive 'harsh response' if Iran attacked - Supreme Leader | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 542: Iran is reportedly ramping up its preparations for a possible attack, allegedly loading up its missile launchers in multiple sites around the country.

A senior Iranian military official told the UK's Telegraph in an interview that Tehran is ready to strike the joint US-British naval base Diego Garcia if the US launches an attack. There will be no distinction, he said, between British and American forces in response to any strike by the US. "You will be in the crosshairs," he said.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that "the uprooting of the Zionist entity is a religious and moral obligation. The Zionist entity is doomed to collapse, and it is our humanitarian and moral duty as Muslim countries to act to this end. The US and Israel will receive a particularly harsh response if they do attack Iran."

In an interview given to CBS's "60 Minutes," released hostages Keith Siegel, Yarden Bibas, and Tal Shoham their difficult captivity and called for action to free the remaining hostages. A Palestinian report claims that the IDF carried out several attacks in the Gaza Strip overnight.

The heads of protest organizations announced that the movement is "moving from a struggle to non-violent civil disobedience."

