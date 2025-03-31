US, Israel to receive 'harsh response' if Iran attacked - Supreme Leader | LIVE BLOG
Tehran is ready to strike the joint US-British naval base Diego Garcia if the US launches an attack
Israel - Hamas War day 542: Iran is reportedly ramping up its preparations for a possible attack, allegedly loading up its missile launchers in multiple sites around the country.
A senior Iranian military official told the UK's Telegraph in an interview that Tehran is ready to strike the joint US-British naval base Diego Garcia if the US launches an attack. There will be no distinction, he said, between British and American forces in response to any strike by the US. "You will be in the crosshairs," he said.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that "the uprooting of the Zionist entity is a religious and moral obligation. The Zionist entity is doomed to collapse, and it is our humanitarian and moral duty as Muslim countries to act to this end. The US and Israel will receive a particularly harsh response if they do attack Iran."
In an interview given to CBS's "60 Minutes," released hostages Keith Siegel, Yarden Bibas, and Tal Shoham their difficult captivity and called for action to free the remaining hostages. A Palestinian report claims that the IDF carried out several attacks in the Gaza Strip overnight.
The heads of protest organizations announced that the movement is "moving from a struggle to non-violent civil disobedience."
https://x.com/i/web/status/1906791164348440904
https://x.com/i/web/status/1906786443403694496
https://x.com/i/web/status/1906785297091751955
https://x.com/i/web/status/1906783821783048387
Trump warns Houthis strikes 'have only just begun' if Red Sea attacks go on
https://x.com/i/web/status/1906778354147287402
https://x.com/i/web/status/1906776771640344634
https://x.com/i/web/status/1906768685521383439
https://x.com/i/web/status/1906761684754076072
Egypt's troop deployment in Sinai breaches peace treaty - senior official
https://x.com/i/web/status/1906744160175972860
https://x.com/i/web/status/1906738536205684856
https://x.com/i/web/status/1906734808031523123
UAE confirms death sentence for murderers of Rabbi Zvi Kogan
IDF dismantles 1-km long terror tunnel, orders evacuation from southern Gaza
https://x.com/i/web/status/1906724189584695680
https://x.com/i/web/status/1906723531976540426
Netanyahu taps former Navy chief as Shin Bet head, to replace Ronen Bar
Yarden Bibas asks Trump to 'help bring all the hostages back'
https://x.com/i/web/status/1906717188603494724
