US issues ultimatum to Israel to leave Lebanon by February 18

The US told Israel that the ceasefire in Lebanon will not be extended past February 18, and that the Israel Defense Forces should leave by then.

According to a report on the Hebrew Channel's "Central Edition," the US is now satisfied with the progress of the Lebanese army, after extending the ceasefire for three weeks. The US assesses the Lebanese armed forces are sufficiently deployed in the field to implement the agreement.

Nevertheless, negotiations are still being conducted with the US in Israel on the issue, in an attempt to gain some leeway.