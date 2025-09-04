Hamas claims readiness to resume hostage talks amid US efforts

Recommended -

Hamas sent out a new statement Wednesday evening following United States (US) President Trump's post, claiming it is willing to release all the hostages in exchange for the same demands of ending the war and that it is awaiting Israel's response.

Hamas's terms include the release of "an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners held by the occupation," the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Strip, and the opening of its crossings to allow aid to enter and begin the reconstruction process under a Palestinian government.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu responded with a statement claiming Hamas's message was a spin and listing the terms under which the war could end immediately. These conditions include the release of all hostages, Hamas's disarmament and demilitarization of the Strip, Israeli security control, and the establishment of an alternative civilian government "that does not educate for terrorism, does not send terror, and will not threaten Israel."

Meanwhile, a source told i24NEWS that the United States is working behind the scenes to renew talks on the hostage deal. “Hamas’ statement tonight could be seen as a response to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s demand for a comprehensive deal, which indicates the opening positions of both sides,” the source added.

American-Palestinian mediator Bishara Bahbah told the Arab news channel Al Arabiya/Al Hadath Wednesday that he had conveyed the offer to release all hostages to Hamas before Trump's latest tweet, emphasizing that the US president wants to end the Gaza war.

He believed that Hamas should have adhered to previous offers presented to it, he he told the outlet, but today it offered a rational and responsible response to Trump's offer. He also noted that Trump will pressure everyone to end the war, and that he is capable of pressuring Netanyahu as well.

Bahbah told the outlet he believes the conflict could be ended within two weeks if there was genuine intent, stressing that there were more positive signs of finding a permanent solution for Gaza now than ever before.