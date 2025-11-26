US plans housing compounds for Palestinians in Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza - report

The Trump administration is pushing for the immediate construction of residential compounds in the Israeli-controlled parts of the Gaza Strip to provide housing for Palestinians, the New York Times (NYT) reported Wednesday.

The so-called “Alternative Safe Communities,” as US officials are calling them, will be concentrated in the eastern half of Gaza.

The US and Israel are not yet allowing any reconstruction in the other half of the Strip, which is currently under Hamas control.

According to the report, US officials hope Palestinians will feel encouraged to move to the new compounds, drawn to the prospect of security and freedom from Hamas.

The vision of American officials is the creation of a series of compounds that are more permanent than tents while still serving as temporary structures.

Each compound could provide housing for as many as 20,000 or 25,000 people alongside medical clinics and schools, US officials and European diplomats told the NYT.